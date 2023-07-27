Officers would like to speak to anyone who seen 17-year-old ‘Edi’ who is believed to either be in the Dewsbury, Mirfield or Wakefield areas.

Edi was reported missing from the Harrow area on July 5 and a number of enquiries have been ongoing to locate him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who has seen him or has information is asked to contact Kirklees Police on 101 referencing police number 13230400756.