News you can trust since 1858
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Police launch appeal to find missing London teenager who could be in Kirklees or Wakefield

Police are appealing for information to find a missing London teenager who is believed to be in West Yorkshire.
By Kara McKune
Published 27th Jul 2023, 14:35 BST- 1 min read

Officers would like to speak to anyone who seen 17-year-old ‘Edi’ who is believed to either be in the Dewsbury, Mirfield or Wakefield areas.

Edi was reported missing from the Harrow area on July 5 and a number of enquiries have been ongoing to locate him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who has seen him or has information is asked to contact Kirklees Police on 101 referencing police number 13230400756.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat