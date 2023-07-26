Police launch appeal for missing Dewsbury teenager, last seen in West Ardsley

13-year-old Lewis Cundine was reported missing from his home on Sunday.

Lewis (13) was reported missing from his home on Sunday, July 23, and a number of enquiries have been ongoing to locate him.

He is described as white and slim, 5ft 4ins tall and as having brown hair and brown eyes.

Police have shared that he is also known to usually wears tracksuits.

The 13-year-old was last seen in the West Ardsley area.

Officers are concerned for Lewis’s welfare, especially given his young age, and would ask anyone who may have seen him or who has information about his whereabouts to get in touch.