Police launch appeal for missing Dewsbury teenager, last seen in West Ardsley

West Yorkshire Police are growing concerned for the welfare of missing Dewsbury teenager, Lewis Cundine.
By Kara McKune
Published 26th Jul 2023, 08:30 BST- 1 min read
13-year-old Lewis Cundine was reported missing from his home on Sunday.13-year-old Lewis Cundine was reported missing from his home on Sunday.
Lewis (13) was reported missing from his home on Sunday, July 23, and a number of enquiries have been ongoing to locate him.

He is described as white and slim, 5ft 4ins tall and as having brown hair and brown eyes.

Police have shared that he is also known to usually wears tracksuits.

The 13-year-old was last seen in the West Ardsley area.

Officers are concerned for Lewis’s welfare, especially given his young age, and would ask anyone who may have seen him or who has information about his whereabouts to get in touch.

Information can be given to Kirklees CID on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing police log 1676 of July 23.