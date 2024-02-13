Police launch appeal for help to recover jewellery taken during three burglaries in north Kirklees
The incidents in Well Lane and Heckmondwike Road are believed to have occurred in the afternoons between 20 and 26 January and are thought to have involved four suspects.
The suspects were reported to have made off towards the Spen Valley Greenway.
Kirklees District Crime Team is investigating these incidents and anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact them on 101, quoting 13240039985 or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
Similarly, anyone who has recently been offered, or knows of jewellery being offered for sale like that seen in the pictures in this appeal is also asked to get in touch.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.