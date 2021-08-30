Police issue woman with order banning her from parts of Heckmondwike
Police have issued a woman with a Criminal Behaviour Order that bans her from entering parts of Heckmondwike.
Monday, 30th August 2021, 4:10 pm
June Langley must not go into the area of the town bounded by Union Street, Westgate, Market Street and Beck Lane, including the Superdrug store and Fulton Foods.
The order will expire on August 18, 2023
A police spokesperson said: "If you witness June Langley breaking the terms of this Criminal Behaviour Order, please report it to West Yorkshire Police on our 101 number."