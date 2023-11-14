Police issue fresh appeal to help find Heckmondwike man wanted in connection with robbery
West Yorkshire Police have issued a fresh appeal for information to help locate Luke Berry who is wanted in connection with a robbery in Heckmondwike.
Officers would like to speak to 23-year-old Luke Berry, who is from the Heckmondwike area, in connection with a shop robbery in October.
Anyone who thinks they have seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13230558370.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.