The attack happened at the Flowerpot on Calder Road.

The victims were assaulted by a group of men as they stepped outside the pub with friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were knocked to the floor, suffering cuts and bruising.

West Yorkshire Police are looking to identify this man to speak with him about an assault outside the Flowerpot Pub on Calder Road, Mirfield.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of assault and have been released on bail pending continuing enquiries,

Officers would like to speak to anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acting Inspector Ibz Rafiq, of Kirklees District Police, said: “We are continuing to investigate what was a sustained assault on members of the public during the peak of the Christmas period.

“Offences of violence will never be tolerated and robust enquiries are ongoing to bring those involved to justice whilst the investigation continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would ask anyone who recognises the man pictured or who has further information about the incident itself to contact us.”

Anyone with information about the assault, which happened at around 9.15pm on Friday, December 16, should call police on 101 or visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing crime number 13220689974.

Advertisement Hide Ad