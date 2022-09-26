Police issue appeal following burglary in Cleckheaton
Police investigating a burglary at a house in Cleckheaton have released images of two males they would like to speak to in connection with the offence.
The burglary happened on Thursday, September 22, in the afternoon.
Anyone with information about the identity of either of these males is asked to contact Kirklees District Crime Team via 101 Live Chat or by calling phoning 101, quoting crime reference 13220524615.
Similarly, these males are asked to make contact with the police themselves to assist them with their enquiries.
Most Popular
Read More
Read MoreRail firm Northern advises customers 'Do Not Travel' on three dates in October d...