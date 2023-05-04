News you can trust since 1858
Police issue appeal after burglars make off with vehicles from Liversedge driveway

Police have released CCTV images as part of an appeal following a burglary in Liversedge.

By Kara McKune
Published 4th May 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

Key for two vehicles were stolen in a burglary, which occurred at around 4.20am today (Thursday).

The vehicles, a black Ford Transit Custom van and a grey Ford Puma ST-Line, were then stolen from the driveway.

They were later recovered in the Bierley area of Bradford.

CCTV image of the burglary in Liversedge.
CCTV image of the burglary in Liversedge.
Detective Constable Christopher Eglen, of Kirklees District Crime Team, said: “Based on the location the vehicles were abandoned, we strongly believe the suspects are local to the Bierley area.

"We are appealing for anybody who may recognise anyone in these CCTV images to contact West Yorkshire Police and assist us with the ongoing enquiry."

Anybody with any information, is asked to contact Kirklees District Crime Team via 101 or 101 Live Chat quoting crime reference number 13230245898.

Alternatively, information can be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The keys for two vehicles were stolen from a property in Liversedge at 4.20am today (Thursday May 4)
The keys for two vehicles were stolen from a property in Liversedge at 4.20am today (Thursday May 4)
