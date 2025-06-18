Police were called during Monday (June 16) afternoon by someone reporting that a man in his 50s had suffered injuries on Park Road at Dewsbury Country Park in Ravensthorpe.

Kirklees Police are investigating a report of an assault in a Dewsbury park earlier this week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called during Monday (June 16) afternoon by someone reporting that a man in his 50s had suffered injuries on Park Road at Dewsbury Country Park in Ravensthorpe.

The incident is believed to have taken place between 4pm and 4.20pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say that the victim suffered some injuries in the incident and was treated.

Anyone who saw or has footage of what took place is asked to contact Kirklees District Patrol, Team Two, on 101 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing crime number 13250338319.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.