Police investigating report of assault at Dewsbury park
Police were called during Monday (June 16) afternoon by someone reporting that a man in his 50s had suffered injuries on Park Road at Dewsbury Country Park in Ravensthorpe.
The incident is believed to have taken place between 4pm and 4.20pm.
Police say that the victim suffered some injuries in the incident and was treated.
Anyone who saw or has footage of what took place is asked to contact Kirklees District Patrol, Team Two, on 101 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing crime number 13250338319.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.