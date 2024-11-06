Police investigating Mirfield attempted robbery incident release e-fit image
Officers from the Kirklees District Crime Team would like to speak to anyone who recognises the person pictured or who has any other information that could assist their ongoing enquiries.
It follows the attempted theft of a motorbike at around 11am on Sunday, November 3, on Parker Lane, Mirfield.
A police spokesperson had said: “It is reported that two males attempted to steal the victim’s motorbike.
“The victim has been involved in a physical altercation with one of the males. Another man has intervened on the victim’s behalf and suffered minor injuries.
“The two males left the scene on the pit bike they arrived on.
“Suspect one is described as a white male, aged in his late teens, 6ft tall, of athletic build, with short brown hair with a skin fade style. He was wearing a black hoody with a camo/brown-coloured snood.
“Suspect two is described as a white male with an all grey tracksuit and a black snood.”
Information can be passed to the Kirklees District Crime Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240598860.