Police investigating Mirfield attempted robbery incident release e-fit image

By Adam Cheshire
Published 6th Nov 2024, 18:00 BST
Detectives investigating an attempted robbery in Mirfield have released an e-fit image of one of the suspects.placeholder image
Detectives investigating an attempted robbery in Mirfield have released an e-fit image of one of the suspects.
Detectives investigating an attempted robbery in Mirfield have released an e-fit image of one of the suspects.

Officers from the Kirklees District Crime Team would like to speak to anyone who recognises the person pictured or who has any other information that could assist their ongoing enquiries.

Most Popular

It follows the attempted theft of a motorbike at around 11am on Sunday, November 3, on Parker Lane, Mirfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson had said: “It is reported that two males attempted to steal the victim’s motorbike.

“The victim has been involved in a physical altercation with one of the males. Another man has intervened on the victim’s behalf and suffered minor injuries.

“The two males left the scene on the pit bike they arrived on.

“Suspect one is described as a white male, aged in his late teens, 6ft tall, of athletic build, with short brown hair with a skin fade style. He was wearing a black hoody with a camo/brown-coloured snood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Suspect two is described as a white male with an all grey tracksuit and a black snood.”

Information can be passed to the Kirklees District Crime Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240598860.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice