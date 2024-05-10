Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police investigating two knife-point robberies in Dewsbury have issued an image of a man they would like to identify.

The incidents occurred earlier this week and have resulted in three males being charged.

Two are due to appear at court today (Friday). The third has been charged and bailed to appear in court at a later date.

Enquiries suggest the masked males in these images may have been involved in further incidents in the Dewsbury area which have not been reported and would urge anyone with information to contact them.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

The robberies happened in the Birkdale Road area between 7pm and 7:45pm on Tuesday (7/5) and at 4:15pm on Wednesday (8/5) and mobile phones were taken from victims in both incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240246263.