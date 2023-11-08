News you can trust since 1858
Police investigating Dewsbury burglary want to speak to these men

Police are wanting to identify these men in connection with a burglary in Dewsbury.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 8th Nov 2023, 16:14 GMT
The Kirklees District Crime Team would like to speak to the men pictured in connection with a burglary on Grasmere Road on Saturday, August 12.

The incident took place between 4.15pm and 4.40pm during which time the male suspects broke into a semi detached property and made off with property.

They made off on foot in the direction of Matterdale Close and Ennerdale Crescent.

Police in Dewsbury would like to speak to these men.
Anyone who recognises the men or who could assist police enquiries is asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101 referencing crime number 13230449116.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.