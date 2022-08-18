Police investigating burglary in Dewsbury issue image of man they would like to identify
Police investigating a burglary in Dewsbury have issued an image of a man they would like to identify.
By Tom Scargill
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 3:42 pm
It happened at about 3.40pm on 26 July in Northstead and resulted in cash and a mobile phone being taken.
Anyone who may recognise the male from his clothing is asked to contact the Huddersfield District Crime Team on 101 or by using the LiveChat on our website.
The crime reference is 13220408257.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.