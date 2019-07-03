Police investigating arson and attempted break-in in Mirfield looking for other victims of crime in Ravensthorpe

Police investigating reports of an attempted break-in and an arson attack in Mirfield are urging anyone else who may have been a victim of crime on the same night to get in touch.

The attempted burglary on Quarry Place, Mirfield happened at around 12.30am on Tuesday, June 18 and the arson, on Huddersfield Road in Mirfield also took place in the early hours of Tuesday (July 2).

Officers want to hear from anyone who was the victim of an arson, burglary or other theft around the Ashmere Grove / Leeds Road / Huddersfield Road area of Ravensthorpe between Monday, June 17 and Tuesday, June 18.

Police have also released a photo of a mountain bike seized and believed to have been stolen to try and trace its rightful owners.

Anyone who can help should call police on 101 quoting crime reference 131903071013.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with offences including attempted burglary.