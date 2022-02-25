Police investigating after several shed break-ins around the Spen Valley
Officers are investigating after several shed break-ins at properties in Liversedge, Heckmondwike and Cleckheaton overnight.
Thieves gained entry to a garage on Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge and stole a mountain bike.
An unsuccessful attempt was made to force entry to a garden shed on Highmoor Lane, Cleckheaton.
Thieves gained entry to a shed at a different property on Highmoor Lane, Cleckheaton and stole a Bosch cordless drill and a Makita drill set.
And a break-in was reported on Royd Avenue, Heckmondwike where thieves entered the garden of a property and forced entry to two garden sheds, removing property including a six-man tent, a white garden table, a B&Q cordless drill and a red rusty tool box containing various hand tools.
A police spokesman encouraged home-owners to check the security of their property and outbuildings.
He said: "Consider using coach bolts and or clutch screws to secure hinges and hasps.
"Install a simple battery-powered alarm and place a sign on the shed stating that it is alarmed.
"Cover any windows so that property cannot be seen and use anchor points or chain and padlock property together so that it cannot be easily removed."
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the police via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 where information can be provided to the police anonymously.