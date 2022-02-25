Police investigating after several shed break-ins around the Spen Valley

Police have issued security advice to home-owners in the area following several break-ins

Thieves gained entry to a garage on Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge and stole a mountain bike.

An unsuccessful attempt was made to force entry to a garden shed on Highmoor Lane, Cleckheaton.

Thieves gained entry to a shed at a different property on Highmoor Lane, Cleckheaton and stole a Bosch cordless drill and a Makita drill set.

And a break-in was reported on Royd Avenue, Heckmondwike where thieves entered the garden of a property and forced entry to two garden sheds, removing property including a six-man tent, a white garden table, a B&Q cordless drill and a red rusty tool box containing various hand tools.

A police spokesman encouraged home-owners to check the security of their property and outbuildings.

He said: "Consider using coach bolts and or clutch screws to secure hinges and hasps.

"Install a simple battery-powered alarm and place a sign on the shed stating that it is alarmed.

"Cover any windows so that property cannot be seen and use anchor points or chain and padlock property together so that it cannot be easily removed."