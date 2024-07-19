Police investigating after large cannabis farm uncovered in part of Dewsbury
Police are investigating after a large cannabis farm was found in part of Dewsbury.
Officers were called to a building in the Daisy Hill area at 5.28pm on Tuesday where they discovered plants growing in several rooms.
Enquires are ongoing.
Anyone who has any information which could assist police enquiries is asked to contact the Dewsbury and Mirfield Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101 referencing police log 1287 of July 16.
Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.