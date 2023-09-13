News you can trust since 1858
Police in Liversedge today: Massive drugs haul worth £2million seized after raid at warehouses in Liversedge

Police discovered thousands of cannabis plants during a drugs raid in Liversedge today (Wednesday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th Sep 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 14:15 BST
The drugs – worth more than £2million were discovered at a former commercial premises on Hare Park Lane this morning.

The huge haul – thought to consist of around 4,000 plants – were found in two large warehouses by officers from Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Five men were arrested at the site on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

The drugs were found in two large warehousesThe drugs were found in two large warehouses
They remain in custody for questioning today.

Police have been at the site for several hours recovering the plants, securing evidence and conducting forensic examinations as part of investigations into the find.

Inspector Vanessa Briggs, of Kirklees District Police, said: “This has clearly been a very substantial seizure of cannabis and we are continuing our investigations today.

“Cannabis production and dealing generates cash which goes straight to organised crime, helping only fuel more criminal activity which brings misery to our communities.

“I want to thank residents across the Batley and Spen area who keep contacting us with information about both suspected drugs production and crime in our communities generally.

“Every piece of information is reviewed, assessed and where possible developed for investigation.”

Anyone who has information or concerns about drugs crime in their area can report it to Kirklees Police by calling 101 or by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

Information can also also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.