Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The drugs – worth more than £2million were discovered at a former commercial premises on Hare Park Lane this morning.

The huge haul – thought to consist of around 4,000 plants – were found in two large warehouses by officers from Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five men were arrested at the site on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drugs were found in two large warehouses

They remain in custody for questioning today.

Police have been at the site for several hours recovering the plants, securing evidence and conducting forensic examinations as part of investigations into the find.

Inspector Vanessa Briggs, of Kirklees District Police, said: “This has clearly been a very substantial seizure of cannabis and we are continuing our investigations today.

“Cannabis production and dealing generates cash which goes straight to organised crime, helping only fuel more criminal activity which brings misery to our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to thank residents across the Batley and Spen area who keep contacting us with information about both suspected drugs production and crime in our communities generally.

“Every piece of information is reviewed, assessed and where possible developed for investigation.”

Anyone who has information or concerns about drugs crime in their area can report it to Kirklees Police by calling 101 or by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.