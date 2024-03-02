Police in Heckmondwike last night: Boy rushed to hospital and six teens arrested after brawl in Heckmondwike last night
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 16-year-old was taken to hospital and six teenage boys were arrested after the brawl on Dale Street between 10pm and 10.35pm.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services attended the area following reports two groups of teenagers had been fighting in the street and then made off, leaving one male with serious injuries.
"A 16- year-old male was taken to hospital for treatment to non- life-threatening injuries caused by a bladed weapon.”
Six boys, aged between 13 and 19, have been arrested on suspicion of affray and questioned.
Police say they have been carrying out enquiries in and around Dale Street and officers from the Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team have been conducting reassurance patrols in the area.
Kirklees District CID would like to speak to anyone who saw the fight, has footage of it or saw those involved fleeing the scene.
Anyone who can help should call Kirklees CID on 101 with crime reference number 13240116655.
Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.