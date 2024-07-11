Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 24-hour anti-yob order is in place in Heckmondwike to tackle hooligans plaguing the area.

Police say they have had multiple reports over the past few weeks of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in and around Heckmondwike town centre including Morrisons supermarket and Firth Park.

A dispersal order was put in place from 5.32pm yesterday which will initially remain for 24 hours – until 5.32pm today.

The area covered is bordered by Willow Tree Court, Albion Street, Cemetery Road and Greenside.

This map shows the area of Heckmondwike where the order applies

Under this power, which falls under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, police have the right to disperse and remove anyone suspected of contributing or likely to contribute to anti-social behaviour and instruct the surrender of any relevant property.

Anyone under the age of 16 can be removed to their place of residence or place of safety.

Inspector Charlotte Nicholls, of Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Youths continue to cause a nuisance in and around the town centre, particularly in Firth Park and this behaviour will not be tolerated.

“The dispersal order is constantly reviewed. We hope using this power will reduce the likelihood of the public in the locality being harassed, alarmed or distressed, and prevent further crime and disorder.”

Anyone with information on those involved in these incidents is asked to contact the Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101 use the live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting reference 13240372591.