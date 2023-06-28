News you can trust since 1858
Police in Dewsbury yesterday: Boy of 14 taken to hospital after being attacked near Dewsbury park

Police are investigating an attack on a 14-year-old boy in Dewsbury.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Jun 2023, 15:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 15:32 BST

They were called at 9.19pm yesterday (Tuesday, June 28) to a report of a teenager being slashed in the face in a park close to Cravendale Road.

Police and paramedics went to the 14-year-old’s house, where he had returned after the attack, and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the assault.

Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Kirklees District CID is investigating the incident and is asking for anyone who witnessed it to contact them on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13230357613.

"Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.”

Two people were also arrested following an incident involving groups of people in Cravendale Road which happened later in the evening, believed to be connected to the assault.