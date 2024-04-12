Police in Dewsbury: Two arrested after masked gang with weapons threaten Dewsbury residents

Two people have been arrested after Dewsbury residents were threatened by a masked gang with weapons at their home.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Apr 2024, 10:58 BST
The gang of seven or eight males – aged between 14 and 20 – were wearing face coverings and shouting threats to people inside a house on Fairfield Crescent.

Police say members of the group could be seen brandishing weapons before they headed off towards Staincliffe Road.

Two teenage boys from Dewsbury - aged 14 and 16 – have been arrested on suspicion of harassment and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police have arrested two teenage boys from Dewsbury in connection with the incident

Both have been released on police bail pending further enquires.

Officers from the Dewsbury and Mirfield Neighbourhood Policing Team would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has footage or information about the incident which happened at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, April 2.

Anyone who can help should call the team on 101 quoting crime reference number 13240176147.

Information can also be passed on at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.