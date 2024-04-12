Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The gang of seven or eight males – aged between 14 and 20 – were wearing face coverings and shouting threats to people inside a house on Fairfield Crescent.

Police say members of the group could be seen brandishing weapons before they headed off towards Staincliffe Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two teenage boys from Dewsbury - aged 14 and 16 – have been arrested on suspicion of harassment and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police have arrested two teenage boys from Dewsbury in connection with the incident

Both have been released on police bail pending further enquires.

Officers from the Dewsbury and Mirfield Neighbourhood Policing Team would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has footage or information about the incident which happened at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, April 2.

Anyone who can help should call the team on 101 quoting crime reference number 13240176147.