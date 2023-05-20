News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe

Police in Dewsbury today: Two-year-old girl dies after being hit by a car in Dewsbury

A two-year-old has died after being hit by a car in Dewsbury.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th May 2023, 16:40 BST- 1 min read

Police were called to Millwater Avenue at 10.13am today (Saturday) by paramedics.

The little girl was taken to hospital in what police described as a “critical condition” but was tragically pronounced dead a short time later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers have cordoned off Millwater Avenue while investigations take place.

Police were called by paramedicsPolice were called by paramedics
Police were called by paramedics
Most Popular

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The incident is being treated as a sudden unexpected death in childhood and we ask that people consider the family and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them.”