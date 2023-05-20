Police in Dewsbury today: Two-year-old girl dies after being hit by a car in Dewsbury
A two-year-old has died after being hit by a car in Dewsbury.
Police were called to Millwater Avenue at 10.13am today (Saturday) by paramedics.
The little girl was taken to hospital in what police described as a “critical condition” but was tragically pronounced dead a short time later.
Officers have cordoned off Millwater Avenue while investigations take place.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The incident is being treated as a sudden unexpected death in childhood and we ask that people consider the family and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them.”