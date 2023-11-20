Police are in Dewsbury today investigating the death of a young woman.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The woman – who was in her 20s – was found seriously injured at a property on Dearnley Street in Ravensthorpe last night.

Despite emergency medical attention at the scene, she could not be saved and died a short time later.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police on Dearnley Street in Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As these photos and videos show, police are still at Dearnley Street today trying to piece together what happened.

Police are also promising extra patrols in Dewsbury today in the hope of reassuring residents.

As reported by the Dewsbury Reporter earlier, a large amount of police including the police helicopter were spotted in Ravensthorpe yesterday after they were called at 6.43pm

Police have today said they were carrying out a search which resulted in the arrest of the 35-year-old man.

Police are investigating after a young woman died last night

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Superintendent Sarah Jones, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “A number of enquiries remain ongoing today into what has clearly been a very serious incident in Dewsbury.

“We recognise the concern and worry this will have caused to residents in the local area and are conducting an extensive investigation into what took place.

“A man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the matter which is being treated as a domestic related incident.

“Local neighbourhood policing team officers will be conducting extra patrols in the local area today to reassure residents.

Police were called to Ravensthorpe last night. A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would ask anyone who can assist police enquiries to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing crime number 13230642219 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.