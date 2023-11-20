A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in Dewsbury last night.

The woman – in her 20s – was found seriously injured at a property on Dearnley Street in Ravensthorpe.

Despite emergency medical attention at the scene, she could not be saved and died a short time later.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police are promising extra patrols in Dewsbury today in the hope of reassuring residents.

As reported by the Dewsbury Reporter earlier, a large amount of police including the police helicopter were spotted in Ravensthorpe yesterday after they were called at 6.43pm

Police have today said they were carrying out a search which resulted in the arrest of the 35-year-old man.

Detective Chief Superintendent Sarah Jones, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “A number of enquiries remain ongoing today into what has clearly been a very serious incident in Dewsbury.

“We recognise the concern and worry this will have caused to residents in the local area and are conducting an extensive investigation into what took place.

“A man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the matter which is being treated as a domestic related incident.

“Local neighbourhood policing team officers will be conducting extra patrols in the local area today to reassure residents.

“I would ask anyone who can assist police enquiries to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing crime number 13230642219 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.