Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from the Dewsbury Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) discovered more than 100 plants from a cannabis factory on Huddersfield Road on Friday (February 2).

The operation was the fourth substantial seizure of plants in the Dewsbury area in as many weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after police seized cannabis found growing on all floors of a house in Ravensthorpe on January 29 and arrested a man on suspicion of drug offences.

Police have carried out a series of raids in Dewsbury

More than 1,500 large plants were also found and recovered from a large-scale premises on Wharf Mill in Ravensthorpe on January 25.

Police say the premises was made safe and forensic enquiries have been ongoing there by specialist forensic officers.

There was another raid at a sperate premises on Wharf Mill on January 15 which resulted in the discovery of 100 cannabis plants and a quantity of stolen car parts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Stuart Clarke, from Dewsbury and Mirfield NPT, said: “This is the fourth cannabis cultivation that has been located and disrupted in recent weeks by the neighbourhood policing team working on information provided by residents in our communities.

“This means that in four weeks alone a potential £2m has been kept from the hands of criminals.

"Every cannabis farm we raid potentially provides new clues and forensic information about those involved to assist our investigations.