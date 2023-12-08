Police in Cleckheaton today: Police seal off Cleckheaton cemetery after serious sex attack
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called to the grounds of Whitcliffe Cemetery on Whitcliffe Road at 7.24pm yesterday (Thursday).
A 19-year-old had been the victim of a serious sexual offence.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attack.
The area has been taped off while investigations are carried out.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The victim is being supported by specially-trained safeguarding officers and detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are carrying out extensive enquiries into the incident.
"Officers have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the incident.
"Anyone who witnessed anything in the vicinity of Whitcliffe Road between 6pm onwards or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting crime reference 13230676809, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”