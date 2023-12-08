Detectives have taped off a Cleckheaton cemetery after a serious sex attack.

Police were called to the grounds of Whitcliffe Cemetery on Whitcliffe Road at 7.24pm yesterday (Thursday).

A 19-year-old had been the victim of a serious sexual offence.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attack.

Police have taped off the area

The area has been taped off while investigations are carried out.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The victim is being supported by specially-trained safeguarding officers and detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are carrying out extensive enquiries into the incident.

"Officers have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the incident.

