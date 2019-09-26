Police in Bristall discover more than 100 boxes of stolen whisky valued at £14,000 in car

Police officers in Birstall made an unlikely discovery after serching a suspicious looking car during a routine police check.

On September 5, whilst on patrol in the Birstall area officers from the Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team saw a suspicious vehicle parked on the road side.

After checking the vehicles details it was found to be displaying a false registration.

However that wasn't the end of their discovery.

The side door was also found to be insecure and whilst searching the vehicle officers located over 100 boxes of whisky valued at over £14,000.

The whisky was later traced to a theft from vehicle in the North Yorkshire area.