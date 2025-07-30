Detectives investigating the death of a woman in Batley have charged a man with her murder.

Detectives investigating the death of a woman in Batley have charged a man with her murder.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Moore, aged 37, of Norfolk Street in Batley, has been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds magistrates today (Wednesday).

The charge relates to the death of Courtney Angus, 21, of Dewsbury, whose body was found at an address in Batley on Saturday, 26 July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore has also been charged with possession of a bladed article, affray and two counts of threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place.

These charges relate to incidents in Dewsbury on the same day.

On July 26 police were called to reports of an armed robbery at Asda in Dewsbury after 9.21pm.

Officers attended, arrested a man, and seized a knife.

After his arrest, the man disclosed to officers that a woman, who he believed to be deceased, was inside a property on Norfolk Street, Batley.

Officers attended the address and found the body of a woman.