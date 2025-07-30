Police in Batley: Man charged with murder of Dewsbury woman found in Batley house

Detectives investigating the death of a woman in Batley have charged a man with her murder.
Michael Moore, aged 37, of Norfolk Street in Batley, has been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds magistrates today (Wednesday).

The charge relates to the death of Courtney Angus, 21, of Dewsbury, whose body was found at an address in Batley on Saturday, 26 July.

Moore has also been charged with possession of a bladed article, affray and two counts of threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place.

These charges relate to incidents in Dewsbury on the same day.

On July 26 police were called to reports of an armed robbery at Asda in Dewsbury after 9.21pm.

Officers attended, arrested a man, and seized a knife.

After his arrest, the man disclosed to officers that a woman, who he believed to be deceased, was inside a property on Norfolk Street, Batley.

Officers attended the address and found the body of a woman.

