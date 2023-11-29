A cannabis farm has been found in Batley.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drugs were found growing at a building on Healey Lane yesterday (November 28) after a police raid by officers from Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team.

They say enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area should call police on 111.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The find was made yesterday in Batley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.