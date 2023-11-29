Police in Batley: Cannabis farm uncovered in Batley after police drugs raid
A cannabis farm has been found in Batley.
Drugs were found growing at a building on Healey Lane yesterday (November 28) after a police raid by officers from Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team.
They say enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area should call police on 111.
Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via independent crime-fighting charity Crimsetoppers on 0800 555111.