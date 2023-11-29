News you can trust since 1858
Cannabis farm uncovered in Batley after police drugs raid

A cannabis farm has been found in Batley.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Nov 2023, 14:04 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 14:04 GMT
Drugs were found growing at a building on Healey Lane yesterday (November 28) after a police raid by officers from Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team.

They say enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area should call police on 111.

The find was made yesterday in Batley
Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via independent crime-fighting charity Crimsetoppers on 0800 555111.