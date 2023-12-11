Police hunting thieves who got away with haul of jewellery including gold and gems during Dewsbury house burglary
Detectives are searching for thieves who broke into a Dewsbury home and stole a haul of jewellery.
Several high-value items were taken during the burglary, including rings and necklaces.
Officers want to speak to anyone who has information about the break-in on Saturday, December 2 or who has been offered the pictured jewellery for sale.
Anyone who has any information that might help should contact the Kirklees District Crime Team by calling 101 or going online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.