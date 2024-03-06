Police hunting robber who attacked man after he used Dewsbury cash machine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The victim had just withdrawn a small amount of money from a the machine in High Street in Westtown when he was followed by two men onto St Matthew Road.

The pair, who were wearing face coverings and described as white, demanded the cash and pushed the victim to the ground before running off towards Crow Nest Park, which is where they were believed to have come from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim also had his mobile phone taken in the incident, which happened between 12.15am and 12.45am on Friday, February 16.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Anyone who saw what happened or who might have information that could help police should contact Kirklees District Crime Team by calling 101 or by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website quoting crime reference 13240087502.