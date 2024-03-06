Police hunting robber who attacked man after he used Dewsbury cash machine
The victim had just withdrawn a small amount of money from a the machine in High Street in Westtown when he was followed by two men onto St Matthew Road.
The pair, who were wearing face coverings and described as white, demanded the cash and pushed the victim to the ground before running off towards Crow Nest Park, which is where they were believed to have come from.
The victim also had his mobile phone taken in the incident, which happened between 12.15am and 12.45am on Friday, February 16.
Anyone who saw what happened or who might have information that could help police should contact Kirklees District Crime Team by calling 101 or by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website quoting crime reference 13240087502.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.