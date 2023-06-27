News you can trust since 1858
Police hunting flasher who exposed himself to woman walking her dog in Birstall

Police have issued this e-fit of a man they want to speak to after a woman was flashed in Birstall.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 10:43 BST

The victim was walking her dog in the grounds of Oakwell Hall on Nutter Lane when a man shouted at her and then indecently exposed himself.

He is described as white, around 18 to 19-years-old, 5ft 6ins tall, skinny and with short, dark hair with stubble on his top lip.

He was wearing a grey T-shirt and jogging bottoms.

The woman left the area after the incident and reported the matter to police.

Anyone who recognises the man or who has information about the incident, which happened on Monday, June 19 between 5.25pm and 5.33pm is being asked to contact Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, referencing police crime number 13230340445.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.