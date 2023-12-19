Detectives are investigating a break-in at a home in Cleckheaton.

The burglary happened in Rustless Close in the early hours of Friday, December 1.

Police say their enquiries suggest two culprits were involved and were seen running towards Halifax Road at around 2.15am.

Anyone with information that might help with their investigation should contact Kirklees District CID by calling 101 or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13230664195.