Police hunting burglars who attacked Cleckheaton home

Detectives are investigating a break-in at a home in Cleckheaton.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th Dec 2023, 11:24 GMT
The burglary happened in Rustless Close in the early hours of Friday, December 1.

Police say their enquiries suggest two culprits were involved and were seen running towards Halifax Road at around 2.15am.

Anyone with information that might help with their investigation should contact Kirklees District CID by calling 101 or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13230664195.

Information can also be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.