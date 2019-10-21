Police hunt suspected arsonists who caused damage to Asda supermarket

Detectives have released these images of men they want to speak to in connection with a fire at a supermarket

Police are appealing for information following a fire outside the Asda store in Wyke that occurred at around 1.30am on Friday.

Rubbish at the side of the building was set alight, causing damage to part of the roof and a security camera.

Detective Inspector Mark Taylor, said: “This may have been just a prank to someone, but it was a reckless act which could have led to something more serious.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the time stated to call us if they can assist our investigation.”

Bradford District CID can be contacted on 101, or use the contact options on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13190535096.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers.