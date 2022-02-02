Police hunt Dewsbury man in connection with thefts and burglaries

John Walshaw

John Walshaw is 35 years old and is known to reside in Dewsbury.

He is described as being about 5ft 9in tall and of medium build.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate Walshaw and if you have information that will assist, contact Kirklees District CID on 101 or use the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.