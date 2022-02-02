Police hunt Dewsbury man in connection with thefts and burglaries

Police are wanting to speak with a man following a series of thefts from motor vehicles and burglaries in the Kirklees district in the last few weeks.

By Staff Reporter
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 12:15 pm
John Walshaw

John Walshaw is 35 years old and is known to reside in Dewsbury.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He is described as being about 5ft 9in tall and of medium build.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate Walshaw and if you have information that will assist, contact Kirklees District CID on 101 or use the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.