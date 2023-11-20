Police helicopter search drama in Dewsbury last night as man arrested after woman dies

A man has been arrested and huge amount of police including the helicopter were spotted in Dewsbury last night after a woman died.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers are understood to have been called to Ravensthorpe shortly before 6.45pm.

The woman was found seriously injured and later died, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A large police presence continued in the area until the early hours.

Police were called to Ravensthorpe yesterday evening

Police have confirmed a man has been arrested.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact police.

"While police understand that this incident will cause concern in the local community, this investigation is in its very early stages and members of the public are urged to avoid potentially unhelpful speculation," the spokesperson added.

We will update this story with more details as we get them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information that might hep police with their investigation should call 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.