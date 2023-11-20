Police helicopter search drama in Dewsbury last night as man arrested after woman dies
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers are understood to have been called to Ravensthorpe shortly before 6.45pm.
The woman was found seriously injured and later died, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said.
A large police presence continued in the area until the early hours.
Police have confirmed a man has been arrested.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact police.
"While police understand that this incident will cause concern in the local community, this investigation is in its very early stages and members of the public are urged to avoid potentially unhelpful speculation," the spokesperson added.
We will update this story with more details as we get them.
Anyone with information that might hep police with their investigation should call 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.