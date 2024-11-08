Police helicopter scrambled to Cleckheaton after car chase
This is why the police helicopter was scrambled to Cleckheaton last night.
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the police helicopter was called to Cleckheaton last night (Thursday) after the driver of a Vauxhall Astra failed to stop when indicated to do so by an officer.
Police say a pursuit was authorised before the vehicle was found on Mount Street, Cleckheaton, with the occupants having left the scene.
A spokesperson said: “An area search was made, which included the use of a police helicopter.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”