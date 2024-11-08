West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the police helicopter was called to Cleckheaton last night (Thursday) after the driver of a Vauxhall Astra failed to stop when indicated to do so by an officer.

Police say a pursuit was authorised before the vehicle was found on Mount Street, Cleckheaton, with the occupants having left the scene.

A spokesperson said: “An area search was made, which included the use of a police helicopter.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”