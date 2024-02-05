News you can trust since 1858
Police helicopter called out and police car damaged last night in dramatic chase which ended in Birstall

A police car was damaged and police helicopter was called out last night during a pursuit which ended in Birstall.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th Feb 2024, 12:48 GMT
Officers spotted a grey Audi SQ5 which they said was being driven “at speed” on King Street in Morley at 9.20pm.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop for police, joining the M62, and a police pursuit of the car was authorised.

The Audi left the motorway at junction 27 and a police vehicle was damaged during attempts to prevent the Audi from driving the wrong way around a roundabout.

The chase happened last night and ended in Birstall

No officers were hurt.

The Audi was then found abandoned on Gelderd Road in Birtstall.

Officers, with help from the police helicopter, carried out a search of the area for the Audi’s occupants.

They say enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information that might help with the police’s investigation should call them on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.