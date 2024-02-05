Police helicopter called out and police car damaged last night in dramatic chase which ended in Birstall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers spotted a grey Audi SQ5 which they said was being driven “at speed” on King Street in Morley at 9.20pm.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop for police, joining the M62, and a police pursuit of the car was authorised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Audi left the motorway at junction 27 and a police vehicle was damaged during attempts to prevent the Audi from driving the wrong way around a roundabout.

The chase happened last night and ended in Birstall

No officers were hurt.

The Audi was then found abandoned on Gelderd Road in Birtstall.

Officers, with help from the police helicopter, carried out a search of the area for the Audi’s occupants.

They say enquiries are ongoing.