Police: Eight arrested after armed brawl in Dewsbury
Officers were called to Battye Street, Dewsbury, shortly before 3.30pm to reports of an ongoing altercation in the street. It was reported that a number of those involved were armed with weapons and that an air weapon was fired. No injuries were reported.
Eight males, ranging in age from 14 to 23, were arrested from a nearby address and are in police custody. A gas-powered air weapon and machetes have been recovered and a scene remains in place at the address while further searches are conducted.
Detective Inspector James Bellhouse, of Kirklees District CID, said: “We know any incident involving weapons will cause some concern in the local community. At this time, we have not had any reports of anyone being injured in this incident and I hope the swift action that has been taken provides some reassurance to members of the public.
“We have made a number of arrests and have seized weapons ensuring that these have been taken off our streets.
“Officers are carrying out house-to-house enquiries today and conducting reassurance patrols in the area.”
Anyone who has witnessed any part of this incident or who has any information or CCTV footage that could assist police in their enquiries is urged to make contact with Kirklees District CID via 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230628662.