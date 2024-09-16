Police: Dewsbury man charged after sexual assault in Huddersfield

By Adam Cheshire
Published 16th Sep 2024, 10:10 GMT
Detectives investigating a sexual assault on a woman in Huddersfield town centre have charged a man from Dewsbury.
Shahban Hussain, 29, of Edge Avenue, Dewsbury, appeared before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning charged with sexual assault.

He was remanded into custody until October 11, when he is due to appear before Leeds Crown Court.

The charge relates to an incident reported to have taken place at 4.50am on Sunday, September 8, on Chancery Close, a cut through between Chancery Lane and Market Place, Huddersfield.

