Police called to group of males fighting with weapons on Mirfield estate

Kirklees District Police have made arrests and are continuing to investigate following the incident on Southway and nearby streets on the London Park estate in Mirfield on the evening of Thursday, January 27.

Officers were called at about 6.17pm to a report of a group of males fighting with weapons including bars, bladed weapons and golf clubs on Southway.

Some of those involved the ran towards the high school.

Police attended the scene and arrested two males both aged 14, a male aged 16 and a 45-year-old man on suspicion of affray offences.

A woman received a leg injury after being struck by an object during the incident but did not need hospital treatment.

DI James Bellhouse of Kirklees CID, said: “A number of enquiries are ongoing into this affray on Southway and we are appealing for anyone who may have seen or have footage of the fighting or persons fleeing it to come forwards.

“Four males have been arrested in connection with what took place and I would ask anyone who has information or footage to contact Kirklees CID on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

“All reports should reference crime number 13220048641.