West Yorkshire Police has provided an update into a man’s death in Birkenshaw.

Police were called to a property on Bradford Road, Birkenshaw, at 12.10pm on Friday, May 9, where they found the man.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries remain ongoing following the death of a male at a property in Bradford Road, Birkenshaw, on Friday.

“The death remains unexplained but is no longer being treated as suspicious.

“Two males who were previously arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed pending further enquiries.”