Police: Attempted murder arrest after Heckmondwike man attacked in his own home with machete
West Yorkshire Police have made an arrest after a man was attacked with a machete at his home in Heckmondwike.
Police were called to Low Cliff Walk at 1.06am on Saturday, October 12, to reports of a man who had been seriously assaulted in his home.
A police spokesperson said: “A 40-year-old-man had been attacked with a machete. He suffered serious injuries to his face which are not life threatening.
“A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He’s since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”