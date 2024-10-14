West Yorkshire Police have made an arrest after a man was attacked with a machete at his home in Heckmondwike.

West Yorkshire Police have made an arrest after a man was attacked with a machete at his home in Heckmondwike.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Low Cliff Walk at 1.06am on Saturday, October 12, to reports of a man who had been seriously assaulted in his home.

A police spokesperson said: “A 40-year-old-man had been attacked with a machete. He suffered serious injuries to his face which are not life threatening.

“A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He’s since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”