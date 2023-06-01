Police ask for help in finding wanted man in connection with burglaries in Dewsbury and Batley

Pollard, who is 49 and from the Dewsbury area, is described as being about 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build.

He has several tattoos on his arms, back and chest, including ‘Polly’ on the index finger of his left hand.

Police would also like to speak to him about some thefts in the Dewsbury area.

Shaun Pollard

Enquiries are ongoing to locate Pollard, who also has links to the Heckmondwike area.

If you can assist Kirklees CID then please call 101, or use the 101LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.