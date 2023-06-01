News you can trust since 1858
Police ask for help in finding wanted man in connection with burglaries in Dewsbury and Batley

Police investigating burglaries in Dewsbury and Batley would like to speak with Shaun Pollard, who is wanted in connection with the offences.
By Tom Scargill
Published 1st Jun 2023, 09:50 BST- 1 min read

Pollard, who is 49 and from the Dewsbury area, is described as being about 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build.

He has several tattoos on his arms, back and chest, including ‘Polly’ on the index finger of his left hand.

Police would also like to speak to him about some thefts in the Dewsbury area.

Shaun PollardShaun Pollard
Enquiries are ongoing to locate Pollard, who also has links to the Heckmondwike area.

If you can assist Kirklees CID then please call 101, or use the 101LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.