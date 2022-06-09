Police arrest men in Kirklees and Bradford over child sex abuse

All four, aged between 46 and 48, have been interviewed and released under investigation.

The allegations relate to offences reported to have occurred in Bradford between 1984 and 1987 against one victim.

Detective Chief Inspector Al Weekes ,of Bradford District Police, said: “Safeguarding and protecting children remains the top priority for West Yorkshire Police.

"This investigation demonstrates the force’s ongoing commitment to the investigation of both current and non-recent sexual offences against children.

“Child sexual abuse and exploitation is an abhorrent and heinous crime and one which affects some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

“Tackling child abuse is not something that any one agency can do in isolation - we work closely with local authorities, other organisations and charities to support victims, bring the perpetrators to justice and make our communities safer.

“We would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or non-recent, to report it to the police. Please be assured that you will be listened to, taken seriously and supported by professionals with experience of dealing with these kind of offences.”