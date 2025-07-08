Police arrest 16 people as part of investigation into historic child sex offences in Calderdale

Police in West Yorkshire have arrested 16 people as part of an ongoing investigation into non-recent child sexual abuse in Calderdale.

Fifteen men and a woman, aged between 39 and 73, have been arrested from addresses in Halifax, Dewsbury, Oldham, Manchester and Rossendale.

They have all been interviewed and either been released under investigation or bailed pending further enquiries.

The offences are reported to have occurred in the Calderdale area between 2000 and 2004 and relate to two female victims.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Smith of Calderdale District Police, said: “This investigation forms part of West Yorkshire Police’s commitment to the investigation of both current and non-recent sexual offences against children.

“We would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse, no matter the time past, to report it to the police.

"Please be assured that you will be listened to, taken seriously and supported by professionals with experience of dealing with these kinds of offences.

“Tackling child abuse is something we take extremely seriously, which is why we work closely with local authorities and other organisations and charities to support victims, bring offenders to justice and make our communities safer."