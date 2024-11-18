West Yorkshire Police have released details about the four people arrested following a crash on the M62 over the weekend.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the crash on the westbound carriageway of the motorway, near junction 24, which followed a police pursuit of a vehicle on Saturday (November 16).

Police have confirmed that an 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police and theft of a motor vehicle. She has been interviewed and released under investigation.

Three other females, two aged 17 and one 19, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and have been released on bail.

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 3pm a white Toyota Corolla was in collision with a silver Peugeot 306, just before junction 24 of the M62 westbound.

“A pursuit had previously been authorised after the driver of the Toyota failed to stop for police on the M621 as they travelled towards the M62 at Birstall.

“The driver of the Peugeot remains in hospital, with serious injuries which are not understood to be life-threatening.”

The Toyota Corolla was reported stolen from New York Street, Leeds, on Thursday, November 15.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who has witnessed any part of the incident, including the vehicle theft in Leeds and the crash or the events leading up to it.

Anyone with information, or dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240625553.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been notified.