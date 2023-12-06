Police appeal to trace man wanted for burglary offences - known to areas of Halifax, Brighouse and Heckmondwike

West Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to trace a man who failed to appear at court.

Kye Tavernier

Officers would like to speak to Kye Tavernier, 21, is wanted for burglary offences, Possession of Offensive Weapons, Domestic related offences and failing to appear at Crown Court

He has been sighted in the Idle area of Bradford and is known to the Mixenden and Ovenden area of Halifax, Brighouse and Heckmondwike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say extensive enquiries have been made to locate Tavernier.

Anyone who thinks they have seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13230238253