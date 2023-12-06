Police appeal to trace man wanted for burglary offences - known to areas of Halifax, Brighouse and Heckmondwike
Officers would like to speak to Kye Tavernier, 21, is wanted for burglary offences, Possession of Offensive Weapons, Domestic related offences and failing to appear at Crown Court
He has been sighted in the Idle area of Bradford and is known to the Mixenden and Ovenden area of Halifax, Brighouse and Heckmondwike.
Police say extensive enquiries have been made to locate Tavernier.
Anyone who thinks they have seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13230238253
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.