Police appeal to trace man in connection with a burglary in Liversedge

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for information to trace a man following a burglary in North Kirklees.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 16th Jun 2023, 07:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 07:34 BST

Police are issuing an image of a man they want to identify following a burglary in Liversedge.

The Kirklees District Crime Team would like to speak to anyone who can identify the man as they continue to investigate a break-in at a house on Halifax Road on June 14.

A quantity of jewellery was stolen after suspects forced entry to the property.

Police are issuing an image of a man they want to identify following a burglary in Liversedge.
Anyone who can assist police with their enquiries is asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing crime number 13230330655.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

