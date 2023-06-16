Police appeal to trace man in connection with a burglary in Liversedge

Police are issuing an image of a man they want to identify following a burglary in Liversedge.

The Kirklees District Crime Team would like to speak to anyone who can identify the man as they continue to investigate a break-in at a house on Halifax Road on June 14.

A quantity of jewellery was stolen after suspects forced entry to the property.

Anyone who can assist police with their enquiries is asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing crime number 13230330655.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

