Police appeal to locate wanted Dewsbury man

Steven Power

Steven Power, 33, is wanted over offences including burglary and theft, committed within the Dewsbury and Mirfield area.

Power is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build.

Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to trace Power but have so far been unable locate him.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who has seen Power or who has any information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 13210672261 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat