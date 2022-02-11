Police appeal to locate wanted Dewsbury man
Officers in Dewsbury are appealing for information to help trace a man who is wanted in relation to numerous offences.
Friday, 11th February 2022, 4:03 pm
Updated
Friday, 11th February 2022, 4:04 pm
Steven Power, 33, is wanted over offences including burglary and theft, committed within the Dewsbury and Mirfield area.
Power is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build.
Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to trace Power but have so far been unable locate him.
Anyone who has seen Power or who has any information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 13210672261 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.